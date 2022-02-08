Hunstville police are looking for a motive after they say a man walked into a local emergency room Monday night, fired a random shot and fled.
Officers arrested a suspect, Nigele Grant, Sr., 46, and charged him with a felony three and two counts of deadly conduct for firing a weapon in a building and for firing towards individuals.
Lt. Jim Barnes said the Huntsville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 9:49 p.m., Feb. 7, at the CHI St. Luke’s Emergency Medical Center, located at 540 Interstate Highway 45 in Huntsville.
Witnesses reported that an unknown Black man walked into the medical center, fired one shot down a hallway towards the emergency room and fled in a black Cadillac.
Police were given a description of the vehicle and a license plate number, bringing up an address, where the Walker County Sheriff’s Department detained the vehicle, found the suspect and took him into custody.
“We are very fortunate that no innocent people, nor the suspect were hurt,” Barnes said. “It is an ongoing investigation, we are not sure what precipitated this or why he did this, no one was injured, but obviously firing a weapon inside a crowded hospital is a serious offense. Our detectives are working different parts of the case and hopefully we can get an answer as to why he did this.”
Barnes said the peaceful arrest was a team effort between the Huntsville Police Department, the Walker County Sheriff’s Department, Sam Houston State University Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.