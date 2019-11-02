Huntsville Police are searching for a suspect in the area of the 600 block of Interstate 45 North, north in the area of Nelson Creek. The suspect is described as a thin black man, possibly in his early 20s, wearing eyeglasses and dark pants.
HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said there are multiple branches of law enforcement looking for the man, including search dogs and a Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter.
Authorities are currently searching the wooded area.
"We ask that anyone that sees a man fitting the description in the area should call 9-1-1 or 936-435-8001," Lt. Barnes said. "We do not advise anyone approach the suspect. Call us."
More information will be posted as the situation develops.
