A man was arrested in Huntsville Tuesday night after a fight turned dangerous, with shots being fired.
Police were dispatched to Eastham-Thomason Park, located in the 1300 block of Thomason Street around 8 p.m., after reports of a large fight and gunshots. Officers say two groups were engaged in a fight, when a man went to his vehicle and grabbed a handgun, before putting it to a man’s head and threatening him.
After the threat, police say the man and his friends took off in a vehicle, when a man from the other group fired a shot at the vehicle. While interviewing witnesses, officers say they received a tip about a man involved.
Police then went to the Vineyards Apartments, located in the 200 block of El Toro Road to speak to the man. While speaking to the men, officers searched the bag of one – identified as Korey Green, 21, of Porter – and found a handgun, which Green could not possess as a felon. Green, however, is not believed to have been involved with the fight and subsequent shooting.
“This was certainly a dangerous situation for everyone and I am happy there were no injuries,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We have a suspect in mind, but are still conducting our investigation.”
Green was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $15,000 in bond.
