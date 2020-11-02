1:20 UPDATE: New Waverly ISD says that the district will not provide afternoon transportation to Emerald Woods due to the standoff. Campuses will be reaching out to families of those students to coordinate alternate arrangements. All other transportation is scheduled as normal.
12:45 UPDATE: Montgomery County Police Reporter says that a 12-year-old hostage was released through hostage negotiations.The suspect's ex-wife remains inside with the suspect.
A 7-year-old was released earlier and an adult female was transported with a shotgun wound to the shoulder and lung. Another woman was allegedly beat with the butt of a shotgun.
ORIGINAL STORY
SWAT teams from across Walker and Montgomery County are on the scene of a hostage situation near FM 1374 and Ranch Road near New Waverly.
Few details have been released, but at least 2-4 individuals are believed to be involved with at least one child.
More details will be released as they become available.
