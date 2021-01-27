An investigation has begun into an early morning burglary call at the Shell gas station, located in the 3000 block of Sam Houston Avenue.
Police spokesman Lt. Jim Barnes said that officers were able to obtain surveillance footage from the establishment, which showed a possible known suspect damaging an electrical box. They say that he then picked up an item and threw it into the front glass window of the business.
The owner estimates damage to be approximately $800.
Police have processed the scene and are currently working towards obtaining a warrant.
