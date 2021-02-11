A Huntsville resident says he feared for his life after an unknown suspect pulled a handgun on him.
Police say that they responded to the 1200 block of 20th Street on Wednesday. The victim says that a Black male drove up in a white van and displayed a gun. He said that the suspect also damaged the tires on his vehicle.
“We are unsure why this happened, but it is currently under investigation,” said Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department.
Anyone with information on the assault is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
