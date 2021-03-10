A Huntsville man is in stable condition after an apparent drug deal went wrong Tuesday evening.
According to Huntsville Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes, officers were notified by emergency room officials about a man who was shot in the head during an altercation and dropped off at Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Reports say that the victim told officers that he was shot while attempting to sell a pair of shoes at The Connection Apartments, located in the 2500 block of Pine Shadows Drive.
Upon investigating the crime scene, officers noted that they found bullet holes in the door, and were able to locate a pair of potential suspects at the scene. Barnes said that officers are investigating the aggravated assault as a potential drug deal gone bad.
The victim was transported to a Houston-area medical facility and is currently in stable condition.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to the crime.
