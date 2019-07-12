A Huntsville man is recovering from minor injuries after he was attacked outside his home Thursday night.
Officers were dispatched to an assault call in the 100 block of Brunch Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, where police say the victim was intoxicated and could not give a coherent story. According to witnesses, while the victim was sitting on his porch talking to his friend, a man came up and handed money to her before inexplicably punching and slapping him.
Police say the victim sustained minor injuries, consistent with an attack, but did not need medical attention.
“The officers did an excellent job piecing this story together,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We know the suspects identity, but we are still investigating and will determine if charges are filed later.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.