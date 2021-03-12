Huntsville police said a man threatened a woman with a knife before he was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Police said a family member of the victim requested assistance in the 100 block of Ashley Lane. There, police learned the suspect, Jose Cuellar, was holding the female victim in a bedroom with a knife. Family members told police that the suspect took an unknown amount of drugs and was tripping.
When officers entered the residence, they say that they witnessed Cuellar, 21, of Huntsville holding a knife. The suspect eventually dropped the knife and was taken into custody, but did resist arrest, according to police records.
Police say that the victim suffered a minor cut to her hand as she tried to defend herself.
Cuellar is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest. He is being held at the Walker County Jail totaling $38,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.