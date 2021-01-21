A local man was arrested by Huntsville police Wednesday evening, after they say he attempted to burn a woman alive.
Police records show that officers responded to a welfare concern at 11:05 p.m. in the Sunnyside Apartments, located on the 2900 block of Old Houston Rd. Officers say that they could hear a female screaming upon arrival.
Upon investigation, it was determined that the victim was in a dating relationship with Billy R. Craft Jr., 46, who had been drinking that day. The female victim advised officers that Craft had been verbally abusive throughout the day. However, as she was attempting to flee, the suspect busted down a door and started pouring lighter fluid on her and attempted to light her on fire. The victim was also choked by the suspect.
Officers say that the incident occurred in front of an 8-year-old child.
Craft is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on pending charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/ household member, unlawful restraint, reckless damage to property and endangerment of a child with criminal neglect. He is being held on bonds totaling $25,500.
