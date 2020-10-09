Authorities with the Huntsville Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that allegedly occurred at the Red Roof Inn in Huntsville, located at the intersection of the I-45 northbound feeder road and Montgomery Road.
Police are currently investigating the scene, but have not released any details regarding the incident.
The suspects fled towards Montgomery County and crashed near FM 380z Scanner traffic is saying that police have captured two suspects, with three others still in the run.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
