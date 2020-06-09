Huntsville police are investigating a road rage incident, where they say a female suspect purposely rammed the back of the victim’s vehicle.
According to police records, the offense occurred at 7:20 p.m. Monday night in the 1800 block of Merchant Street in northern Huntsville. Police say that the victim was on her way to visit her aunt when an unknown female in a black Honda Civic attempted to cut her off and then proceeded to purposely run into the back of her car.
The victim claimed to not know the suspect, but police say they have an idea of where the suspect lives and works.
“We are trying to get to the bottom of this case and why this person rammed our victim,” Huntsville Police Lt. Jim Barnes said.
Police say that the suspect could face aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges for the incident.
The investigation is still ongoing.
