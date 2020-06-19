An historic marker went missing from the former Grant's Colony in eastern Huntsville earlier this week.
The Texas historical marker was set in December 2019 to honor George Washington Grant, who established Grant’s Colony in the mid-19th century.
Police say that at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday they were notified that an unknown black male backed into the marker at the corner of Hwy. 19 and Old Colony Road. The suspect was seen loading the marker into his truck and escaping with it, records show.
Grant was born in Alabama in 1814 and moved with his brother Egbert to Texas in 1831, to operate a stagecoach line between Huntsville and Waxahachie. Shortly after arriving in Texas, Grant married Mary Jane Jergens and together they adopted a boy and a girl, as well as fostering many more.
Grant would go on to try his hand in multiple industries, including lumber, agriculture and real estate. He would also purchase over 10,000 acres of land in eastern Walker County, and founded the town of Grant Springs, where he established a cotton gin and grist mill.
While he was a slave owner, Grant became a deeply religious man because of his wife, and formed a relationship with the quakers. Following emancipation, Grant began to sell off tracts of land at reduced prices to freedmen. He decided to create a model farming community on his land, with the help of the Quakers and the Freedmen’s Bureau, establishing Harmony Settlement, also known as Grant’s Colony.
The idea for Grant’s Colony was considered radical at a time when Jim Crow Laws and legal segregation was the lay of the land. However, Grant donated a large tract along Patrick’s Ferry Road between Huntsville and Dodge, where he built farmhouses, meeting houses, a cotton gin. He also gave land for Harmony Grove School for “freedmen and children regardless of race or color.” Grant’s Colony was established to be an integrated society, but was largely inhabited by African-Americans.
