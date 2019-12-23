Two suspects are behind bars after a traffic violation led an officer to nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine Sunday night in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police officer Viviano Villafuente was on patrol in the 700 block of the Interstate 45 east frontage road around 9:30 p.m., when the driver of a 2010 Chrysler Sebring ran through a stop sign. Villafuente pulled the vehicle over and asked the driver and passenger – identified as Casie Romero, 32, of Conroe and Jorge Prudencio-Walker, 18, of Huntsville – to consent to a search of the vehicle.
During the search, Villafuente discovered a pill bottle without a prescription in the backseat pocket of the vehicle, containing 19.2 grams of methamphetamine.
“This was good, heads-up police work by officer Villafuente,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I am always happy to get these types of drugs off of the street.”
Romero and Prudencio-Walker were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. They are currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
