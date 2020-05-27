Two suspects in their early 20s are being sought out by authorities who they say allegedly lured a potential robbery victim to a local residence.
According to Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Jim Barnes, the incident occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday at 411 Gospel Hill in central Huntsville. Reports say that the victim communicated with a prostitute online and agreed to meet up at the lady’s residence. When the victim arrived to complete the act, police say he was robbed by the woman and her boyfriend.
The victim says that he was held at gunpoint and tied up, while the suspects attempted to withdraw money with his credit cards. Police say that the victim was able to break free and escape to a nearby Dollar General where authorities were contacted.
Barnes said that warrants have been issued for both suspects — a white female and a black male in their early 20s. Police believe that the suspects may have fled the state.
“Let this be a lesson that if you engage in illegal activity, then there is a chance that the people you are dealing with are not going to be honest,” Barnes said. “We see similar things like this happen with both prostitution and drug deals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.