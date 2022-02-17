The Huntsville Police Department recently reported that the theft of catalytic converters is on the rise as a dozen have been reported stolen in the community since the onset of the year.
The majority of the thefts have occurred typically after hours at student living apartments, with a few reported during the day time at Stewart Elementary and the Target shopping center, though the crime has been trending upwards across the state, according to Lt. Jim Barnes.
Those stealing the converters use a battery operated saw to cut off the catalytic converter from the underside of the vehicle in a matter of minutes, oftentimes in parking lots where there are a large amount of vehicles. Taller vehicles like trucks and SUVs seem to be most commonly targeted, as they are lifted higher off of the ground, making it is easier for people to get underneath.
“We really want to make the public aware that folks are doing this and if they see anything suspicious, people underneath cars in a public place or an apartment complex, to please call us to let us come and investigate,” Barnes said.
Individuals walking around parking lots carrying any type of saw device, usually a battery operated one, are to be considered suspicious. Oftentimes, Barnes notes that their suspects have been seen wearing what appears to be a safety vest similar to ones worn by construction or road crew members in what could be an attempt to appear to be a mechanic.
Catalytic converters convert toxins into less harmful byproducts, such as water vapor and carbon dioxide. The devices are being commonly targeted because they contain platinum and can be resold to unscrupulous mechanics or junk yards for a hefty amount.
Vehicle owners who have been victim to the thefts might not know right away, but will eventually notice their vehicle becoming incredibly loud and rattling. The damage can be an expensive repair for vehicle owners, however, having a catalytic converter is needed to pass the state inspection.
“I encourage citizens to call us any time that they have any concerns, this is what we get paid to do, this is our job, so if you see something that you think is suspicious, please call us,” Barnes said. “We need citizens to be our eyes and ears as we always do and we appreciate any help that we can get.”
The Huntsville Police Department can be reached on its non-emergency line at 936-291-5480. Those calling in to report catalytic converter thefts are advised not to approach the suspects and to only obtain the suspects’ license plate number if they can do so safely. If you have an emergency, dial 911.
