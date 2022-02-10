Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 9
Park Road 40 & IH 45 – Minor wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 9
183 Mathis Dairy Rd – Theft.
63-B Dickey Loop – Theft.
80 FM 2693 E – Theft.
Coyote Run & FM 1097 – Theft.
136 Sterling Chapel Rd – Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 9
Alan Burleson – Driving while intoxicated.
Kerry Bulrleson – Public intoxication.
Kenneth Christian Wilson – Driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of a handgun by a licensed holder.
Payton Alexander Kibby – Public intoxication and failure to appear.
Adam Angel Corneaux – Driving while intoxicated and open alcohol container.
Colton Wayne Thomas Mosley – Driving while intoxicated.
Reginald Jay Robinson – Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Veronica Marie Vargas – Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, three counts.
Feb. 10
Richard Rodriguez – Driving while intoxicated.
Kenna Carey – Public intoxication.
Jared Abel Robledo – Manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
Jacob Lee Elder – Driving while intoxicated.
