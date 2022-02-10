Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 9

Park Road 40 & IH 45 – Minor wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 9

183 Mathis Dairy Rd – Theft.

63-B Dickey Loop – Theft.

80 FM 2693 E – Theft.

Coyote Run & FM 1097 – Theft.

136 Sterling Chapel Rd – Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 9

Alan Burleson – Driving while intoxicated.

Kerry Bulrleson – Public intoxication.

Kenneth Christian Wilson – Driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of a handgun by a licensed holder.

Payton Alexander Kibby – Public intoxication and failure to appear.

Adam Angel Corneaux – Driving while intoxicated and open alcohol container.

Colton Wayne Thomas Mosley – Driving while intoxicated.

Reginald Jay Robinson – Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Veronica Marie Vargas – Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, three counts.

Feb. 10

Richard Rodriguez – Driving while intoxicated.

Kenna Carey – Public intoxication.

Jared Abel Robledo – Manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Jacob Lee Elder – Driving while intoxicated.

