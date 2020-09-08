Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 4

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

200 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

2600 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

Avenue I/ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2803 Angier Rd. — Lost property.

122 I-45 N. — Criminal mischief.

2707 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

2523 Avenue M — Theft.

7684 Hwy. 75 — Stolen vehicle.

Sept. 5

555 Bowers Blvd. — Minor auto wreck.

900 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. — Found property.

200 blk. Hwy. 75 N. — Sexual assault.

141 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

300 blk. Bearkat Blvd. — Welfare concern.

811 9th St. — Suspicious activity.

2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

2615 El Toro — Burglary.

Sept. 6

1901 Normal Park Dr. — Criminal trespass.

1500 Green Briar Dr. — Theft.

122 I- 45 S. — Assault.

118MM I-45 N. — Assisting other agency.

1100 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

2805 Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

1608 Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.

2500 Sycamore — Failure to stop and give information.

407 Brunch Ave. — Assault.

141 I-45 S. — Found property.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

Sept. 7

700 blk. I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

Normal Park Dr./ 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

2100 blk. Avenue J — Sexual offense.

904 Thomason St. — Failure to comply - sex offender registry.

3756 Montgomery Rd. — Overdose.

2452 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2700 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

600 Avenue G. — Aggravated assault.

1012 Frostwood — Domestic dispute.

1020 MLK Dr. — Aggravated assault.

200 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

602 Avenue J — Theft.

737 I-45 S. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 4

906 FM 247 — Sexual assault.

21 Wendy Ln. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

880 Tafelski Rd. — Major auto wreck.

21 Pine Ln. — Theft.

22580 Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.

90 FM 2693 — Disturbance.

Sept. 5

Park Road 40./ Hwy. 75 S. — Vehicle pursuit.

709 FM 1696 W. — Disturbance.

3580 Hwy. 19 —Disturbance.

44 Calvary Rd. — Theft.

525 Bishop Rd. — Disturbance.

46 Summer Place — Overdose.

83 Jackson Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

1700 FM 980 — Major auto wreck.

Sept. 6

1575 I-45 N. — Assisting other agency.

240 Campbell Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.

2745 I-45 S. — Theft.

53 Young Rd. — Criminal mischief.

9 Old Chapel Rd. — Harassment.

1536 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Galloway Rd./ Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.

Sept. 7

1862 US 190 — Unattended death.

2272 US 190 — Drugs/ narcotics.

371 Fisher St. — Animal abuse.

2402 — I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

1782 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

168 Wire Road Lp. — Fire.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 4

Mariama S. Jalloh — Assault causing bodily injury.

Daniel K. McMahon — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance - PG 1, Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Jose Beltran — Possession of a controlled substance.

Delwin Jones — Parole and pardon board violation.

Kathryn B. Kendrick — Possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher B. Perez — Assault.

Sept. 5

Daniel Gomez Jr. — Driving while intoxicated.

Christopher Calegon — Burglary of a habitation.

Evan M. Elder — Assault.

Robin L. Williams — Theft of property - 3 counts.

Sept. 6

Thomas Nitschmann — Public intoxication, theft of property.

JB Page — Driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Anthony P. Berotte — Evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance.

Michael A. Offutt — Resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication.

Gwendolyn L. Jordan — Public intoxication, criminal trespass.

Sept. 7

Shakevia J. Callahan — Possession of marijuana.

Jamarkus D. Bonner — Bond forfeiture, theft of property, failure to identify.

Hannah Fresquez — Possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher J. Avants — Assault.

Andrew W. Cline — Possession of marijuanna, fleeing police officer.

Sept. 8

Gary L. Moore — Public intoxication.

Therman Hunt III — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Tags