Huntsville Police Department

July 14 – Day Shift

149-2302 Col Etheredge Blvd — Criminal mischief.

2010 Avenue O — Minor vehicle wreck.

2537-824 Pine Shadows Dr. — Burglary of a vehicle.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Stolen Vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 12

Phelps Creek Dr. — Theft.

Daniels St. — Drugs/ narcotics.

FM 3454 — Criminal trespass.

FM 2821/ Rosenwall Rd. (Huntsville) — Major auto wreck.

July 13

100 block Ponderosa Dr. — Terroristic threatening.

Pavey Cir. — Disturbance.

Michael St. — Domestic.

A Ross McBride Ln. — Criminal trespass.

Wood Farm Rd. — Shots heard.

S. Walnut Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

July 14

US 190/ Lawrence Ln. — Criminal tresspass.

F. Booker Rd. – Disturbance.

A Young Rd. — Disturbance.

FM 1375/ IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

Bowden Rd. — Domestic

July 15

Michael St. — Burglary of residence

Walker County Jail docket

July 12

Eric Scott Jiron — Assault causing bodily injury, abandon/ endanger child.

Eric Emerson — Possession of marijuana, abandon/ endanger child.

Juan Manuel Escamilla — Driving while intoxicated (third or more).

July 14

Pablo Pineda Davalos — Hold over, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search or transport.

Albert Huff — Public intoxication.

Javier Alejandro Moreno — Driving while intoxicated.

July 15

Anthony Venson — Criminal trespass, criminal mischief.

Alece Symone Matthews — Possession of controlled substance (3 counts).

Andrew Robert Gerome Carter — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (3 counts).

Chamblis Archie Hodges — Driving while intoxicated.

