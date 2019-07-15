Huntsville Police Department
July 14 – Day Shift
149-2302 Col Etheredge Blvd — Criminal mischief.
2010 Avenue O — Minor vehicle wreck.
2537-824 Pine Shadows Dr. — Burglary of a vehicle.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Stolen Vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 12
Phelps Creek Dr. — Theft.
Daniels St. — Drugs/ narcotics.
FM 3454 — Criminal trespass.
FM 2821/ Rosenwall Rd. (Huntsville) — Major auto wreck.
July 13
100 block Ponderosa Dr. — Terroristic threatening.
Pavey Cir. — Disturbance.
Michael St. — Domestic.
A Ross McBride Ln. — Criminal trespass.
Wood Farm Rd. — Shots heard.
S. Walnut Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
July 14
US 190/ Lawrence Ln. — Criminal tresspass.
F. Booker Rd. – Disturbance.
A Young Rd. — Disturbance.
FM 1375/ IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Bowden Rd. — Domestic
July 15
Michael St. — Burglary of residence
Walker County Jail docket
July 12
Eric Scott Jiron — Assault causing bodily injury, abandon/ endanger child.
Eric Emerson — Possession of marijuana, abandon/ endanger child.
Juan Manuel Escamilla — Driving while intoxicated (third or more).
July 14
Pablo Pineda Davalos — Hold over, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search or transport.
Albert Huff — Public intoxication.
Javier Alejandro Moreno — Driving while intoxicated.
July 15
Anthony Venson — Criminal trespass, criminal mischief.
Alece Symone Matthews — Possession of controlled substance (3 counts).
Andrew Robert Gerome Carter — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (3 counts).
Chamblis Archie Hodges — Driving while intoxicated.
