Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 21 – Day Shift
3656 Violet Ln. — Unattended body.
125 C. Medical Park Ln. — Domestic.
1410 Nottingham St. — Domestic.
1569 11th St. — Forgery
1702 11th St. — Disturbance.
1410-5103 Nottingham St. — Domestic.
Jan. 21 – Night Shift
1844 Greenbriar Dr. — Falsifying or unlawful use of identifying information.
100 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
1702 11th St. — Theft.
1548 11th St. — Burglary of a vehicle.
200 IH 45 S. — Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 21
Hwy. 30/ Morgan Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
S. Louis Grant — Domestic
124 Chandler Ln. — Suspicious Person
3891 Hwy. 30 — Suspicious Vehicle.
1702 11th St. — Major auto wreck.
157 E. Hill Top Ln. — Theft.
188 Morris Ln. — Civil Dispute.
27 J. Calvary — Terroristic Threat.
35 Family Ln. — Burglary
49 Pine Ave. — Domestic.
1921 FM 1375 E. — Domestic.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 21
Dannette O’Bryant — Possession of controlled substance (penalty group 3), assault causing bodily injury, possession of marijuana (less than 2 oz.).
Aaron Sykes — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Harrison Jr. — Public intoxication, driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
Renee Ramos — Unauthorized use of vehicle.
William Platero — Driving while intoxicated
Franklin Robleto — Violation of motor fuel tax requirements.
Tracey Milliner — Injury of child/ elderly/ disable.
Kenneth Jackson — Possession of controlled substance (penalty group 2), possession of marijuana.
Ayleen Garza — Burglary of a habitation, resisting arrest search or transport.
Jeffery Salinas — Robbery (3 counts).
Karina Gonzalez — Possession drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (penalty group 2).
Coylin Grimes — Possession of mairjuana (more than 2 oz.).
Aaron Sykes — Criminal trespass.
Retha Sumrall — Public intoxication.
Cody Hampton — Publish/ threat to publish intimate visual content.
Anthony Harrison — Possession of controlled substance (penalty group 1).
Luke Janak — Driving while intoxicated.
