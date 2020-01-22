Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 21 – Day Shift

3656 Violet Ln. — Unattended body.

125 C. Medical Park Ln. — Domestic.

1410 Nottingham St. — Domestic.

1569 11th St. — Forgery

1702 11th St. — Disturbance.

1410-5103 Nottingham St. — Domestic.

Jan. 21 – Night Shift

1844 Greenbriar Dr. — Falsifying or unlawful use of identifying information.

100 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

1702 11th St. — Theft.

1548 11th St. — Burglary of a vehicle.

200 IH 45 S. — Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 21

Hwy. 30/ Morgan Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

S. Louis Grant — Domestic

124 Chandler Ln. — Suspicious Person

3891 Hwy. 30 — Suspicious Vehicle.

1702 11th St. — Major auto wreck.

157 E. Hill Top Ln. — Theft.

188 Morris Ln. — Civil Dispute.

27 J. Calvary — Terroristic Threat.

35 Family Ln. — Burglary

49 Pine Ave. — Domestic.

1921 FM 1375 E. — Domestic.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 21

Dannette O’Bryant — Possession of controlled substance (penalty group 3), assault causing bodily injury, possession of marijuana (less than 2 oz.).

Aaron Sykes — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Harrison Jr. — Public intoxication, driving with license invalid with previous conviction.

Renee Ramos — Unauthorized use of vehicle.

William Platero — Driving while intoxicated

Franklin Robleto — Violation of motor fuel tax requirements.

Tracey Milliner — Injury of child/ elderly/ disable.

Kenneth Jackson — Possession of controlled substance (penalty group 2), possession of marijuana.

Ayleen Garza — Burglary of a habitation, resisting arrest search or transport.

Jeffery Salinas — Robbery (3 counts).

Karina Gonzalez — Possession drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (penalty group 2).

Coylin Grimes — Possession of mairjuana (more than 2 oz.).

Aaron Sykes — Criminal trespass.

Retha Sumrall — Public intoxication.

Cody Hampton — Publish/ threat to publish intimate visual content.

Anthony Harrison — Possession of controlled substance (penalty group 1).

Luke Janak — Driving while intoxicated.

