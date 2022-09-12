The Item has a new Editor taking the helm of the newspaper - Brenda Poe.
Poe comes to the newsroom with over 20 years of experience in the business, as well as 7 years in municipal government.
“We are elated to have Brenda joining our team at The Item. Brenda understands our mission and is extremely well rounded. Her expertise in newspaper will bring The Item full circle from print to the advancement of digital news,” Publisher Jake Mienk said.
Poe has worked many aspects of the newspaper industry, from Lifestyles Editor of the Sweetwater Reporter to beat reporter with the Brownwood Bulletin. She brings a wealth of knowledge in feature writing, news reporting, photography, design and pagination. Her resumes include advertising, classifieds, composition, photography, copy editing, digital multimedia management, and more for not only newsprint, but for magazines, special sections and editions, to web design and management.
“We are excited that Brenda has taken on the task of Editor - as her involvement and knowledge of the community is an invaluable asset,” Meink said.
Poe has lived and been a member of the Huntsville and Walker County community for over 8 years.
“My focus is going to be on community news and reporting,” said Poe. “Huntsville is an amazing community of diverse individuals and businesses. The stories are out there and I want to tell them.”
Poe has seen the many changes that have happened in the news industry over the past 30 years and was instrumental in garnering awards for online web design, advertising designs and news stories from the Associated Press and Texas Community Newspaper Association.
“I began my humble career in newspaper in high school, publishing the first newsletter on letter paper,” said Poe. “I still have copies of those editions. It was there that I found my love of design, layout and storytelling.”
Poe added that her vision is to bring happenings back to the print and online editions to inform the public.
“While the delivery of news has changed over the years with technology, one thing stands true - people just want to know what is happening around them and want to trust the source that is providing that information,” said Poe.
“I am going to work diligently to build that trust back up in Huntsville and Walker County.”
If you have a story idea or submission, email Poe at bpoe@itemonline.com, call 936-295-5407.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.