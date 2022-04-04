The Henderson Yoakum chapter Sons of the Republic of aTexas in Huntsville. will sponsor an event Saturday, April 9, in Montgomery, Texas called “Celebrating Togetherness: The Texas Republic and the Cradle of Texas Road.”
Several key officials from Huntsville will participate in an assembly from noon to 3 p.m. in the downtown Community Center, including lunch, followed by a grand time afterward at Fernland Park. All are invited. For details call 936-577-4926
Upon his final return to Huntsville, Texas from Alabama with his family, at Nacogdoches Pleasant Gray became fast friends with John Crane who joined them for the remainder of the trip to also settle at Huntsville. The restlessness that had drawn Crane to Nacogdoches in 1830 called again when trouble brewed for Texas in San Antonio. There Texians were engaged in the 1835 Siege of San Antonio keeping at bay the Santa Anna-led General Perfecto de Cos.
At San Antonio, Crane made the acquaintance of a brave Texian fighter named William Ware from the community of Danville some twenty miles south of Huntsville. Soon thereafter, Ware fell wounded in battle. With the fall of General Cos, however, he recovered to not only return to East Texas, but, as a widower with kids, to marry Elizabeth, daughter of John Crane.
Almost immediately, however, Ware left Elizabeth and his kids in the care of John Crane to return to San Antonio for the new Battle for the Alamo. Alas, before he could finalize the trip, the Alamo had fallen. However, Ware’s thirst for excitement found relief as he raised a company in preparation to join General Sam Houston. On its own the company at first set guard to a crossing of the Colorado until Houston called them to his command.
By the time of the arrival at San Jacinto under Houston, Ware’s company, by then known as 2nd Company under Colonel Sidney Sherman, had grown measurably from the initial eighteen to a hundred or so. It was with Ware’s second company that a star in the annuals of Texas history, George Lamb, received election as second lieutenant.
George Lamb had entered Texas in 1834 in companionship of a man named Richard Bankhead and the latter’s family. Soon after their arrival to settle west of Huntsville by the San Jacinto River, Bankhead contracted a severe cold from exposure, to die on October 20, 1834 leaving his family under the protection of George Lamb.
Lamb’s loyalty to the Bankhead’s dated from making his home with them as an orphan in South Carolina. In discharging his duties to the widow Bankhead in Texas frequently he had to leave home to repel Indian raids. For the protection of the family on these occasions he arranged a hiding place in a swamp nearby stocking it with simple provisions. On Sept. 8, 1835 he married the widow Bankhead. Soon however, she would be a widow again for George Lamb became the first casualty of Sam Houston’s Army at the Battle of San Jacinto.
Remarkable the links flowing from Pleasant Gray’s meeting with John Crane in Nacogdoches.
