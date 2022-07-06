July begins our journey into the depths of summer. The ten-day forecast has no real chance for rain. The map of tropical weather shows no tropical waves or storms or hurricanes in the wide Atlantic Ocean. There is no sign of relief. La Nina in the eastern Pacific is ruling our weather and she says its going to stay dry. Dog days are hard enough for Texans in wet years. In dry years like now, many of us can feel the suffering of the plants around us. Fair weather it is not.
Many people feel drought through sympathetic pains with plants. Flora is important to us for all the obvious, practical reasons related to economics or consumption. But there is also a branch of deeper meaning. People identify with plants. East Texans have largely agreed on the geographic term “Pineywoods”. The influence of the pines is so strong on the mind that even a treeless areas of northern Walker County is even called the Pine Prairie Community.
Pines are important locally. They are worthy of some discussion because they have a lot to tell us. Huntsville is located almost exactly at the forest boundary. Over 160,000 acres of Sam Houston National Forest lies east and south of town. Davy Crocket National Forest is beyond that and then Angelina and then Sabine. National Forest is an important producer of loblolly pines for lumber and pulp. They are a major force in our regional economy. If you are reading this on a paper copy of the Huntsville Item, then you are looking at one of those pine trees right now.
But pines play-out west of town. Our western communities have names like Cline’s Prairie and Roan’s Prairie. The old courthouse in Anderson looks out over rocky prairie hills that stretch west all the way to Brenham and Independence. Sam Houston spent his last days here in piney Huntsville while his wife, Margaret Lea stayed a day’s ride west in open, airy Independence, Texas.
This interface becomes obvious in dry years because trees on the edge of their range begin to die off as the climate oscillates. In drought years the prairie begins to win. But if you give the forest trees three or four wet years they will start to spread back. Walker County lies on this botanical tide. If you look closely while driving around you can spot plants that are indicators of the ebb and flow.
Look on your right the next time you take Highway 19 north out of Trinity. On the edge of town, in the front yard of a closed Thai restaurant stands a lone longleaf pine tree. The top is dead and lower branches look sickly yellow. Every year I think “this may be its last”. Longleaf pine dominates some forests an hour and more to the east. But this tree in Trinity is the western sentinel of the longleaf species. There are a few more on nearby private land, but they are also dwindling. And a century ago there were a lot more. Longleaf pines were significant to the history of Trinity because the Texas Longleaf Lumber Company was the basis for the local economy there until the 1950s.
Guy L. Nesom is a prominent Texas botanist who lived in Huntsville briefly in the 1990s. He produced a little blue book in 1998 titled: Trees of Huntsville and Walker County Texas. Nesom devoted a section of his book to tree geography. He listed a number of tree species that reach the western boundary of their geographic range here. These include sweetgum, red maple, magnolia, cherry laurel, hickory, hornbeam, sassafrass and several oaks.
Our own Sam Houston State University professor, Claude McLeod was the first scientist to define this forest distribution scientifically. His 1967 book titled The Big Thicket of East Texas; its History, Location and Description was the first successful attempt at defining the forest on our eastern doorstep.
But by a long shot, Nesom and McLeod were not the first to notice this transition. Henri Joutel travelled through this area as part of La Salle’s unfortunate explorations in 1687. He kept a detailed journal as they progressed eastward. At some point near where they crossed the Trinity River Joutel recorded a beautiful tree with leaves like maple and a sap forming a tasty gum. They were seeing the westernmost sweetgum trees. La Salle called them Copal trees. This was one of the ill-fated explorer’s last observations. A short distance east on the journey La Salle was assassinated by members of his party.
What about western plants that reach to the east? Well, we all know about Bluebell. A successful marketing campaign has gotten many Texans to identify with this ice cream. But what was it named for? The ice cream was named for one of the most strikingly beautiful Texas prairie plants. Texas bluebells in the Genus Eustoma are famous for their gaudy purple/blue flowers that spring out of the parched prairie soils every July. Our Huntsville Walmart and Kroger are built on such a place. If you look in un-mowed corners of the retail areas along Interstate 45 you might still spot Texas Bluebells. The National Forest east of Huntsville is also known to have tiny inclusions of blackland prairie. Presently in the edge of a clear cut, out on Fish Hatchery Road there is a spot where the removal of pines has released a few bluebells. They were probably hiding, persisting in the shade since a time before tall pines shaded them in. Plant tend to do that alot. They can oftern persist in bad conditions for years waiting for the right conditions to return. I found a prairie milkweed plant barely persisting in my lawn in the Avenues when we moved there. It was obviously a survivor from the time before the house was built in 1967.
Soil has a lot to do with these distributions. Many Texans are familiar with the lost pines of Bastrop...los pinos perditos to many. The lost pines are a disjunct remnant of pines growing far to the west of where they ought to be. Some data shows them to be relicts of the last Ice Age. Those pines extend west all the way to the Colorado River on a sandy layer called the Carrizo Sand. Another named sand layer in our immediate vicinity has the same effect. Those longleaf pines in Trinity are growing on the Whitset Sand.
The United States Geological Service has a useful App called Pocket Geology of Texas. Look this up on your smart phone and you can see just what geological formation you happen to be on. If you trace the Whitset Sand west and south from Trinity you will find it crossing Highway 30 near Roans Prairie. Yes, you will leave pines behind at Huntsville, pass through prairie at Red Top and Shiro, and then suddenly enter pines again just before reaching College Station. These pines signify the Whitset Sands. Sands tend to grow forest. Conversely, the tight, droughty clay soils produce treeless prairie.
All these processes take time. Sometimes it takes an unusual year to make everything clear. I remember hearing about cedar glades in areas near Nacogdoches and never being able to find them. Glades are small prairie openings in the dense forest. I think they smelled nice because of the wildflowers, hence the name of the air freshener. I could find dense stands of eastern red cedar and fight my way through, but no glades. Then when it refused to rain back in 2010-2011 the cedars all turned brown and died, revealing little prairie glades where rare wildflowers once again emerged.
So if there is any consolation to this drought and if the climate change pessimists turn out to be right about megadroughts, take consolation. If entire tree species retreat back across the Trinity River to their Big Thicket strongholds you might find other interesting plants that are making a comeback.
Will Godwin is a native Texan from Mineola, Texas who received a BS in Biology at Stephen F. Austin State University and the PhD at Texas A&M in entomology. "Unlike most nomadic PhDs I have spent the last four decades in one small region, building up knowledge about the region and relationships with diverse people who appreciate nature. That has grown into an advantage in this present position". He has been curator of Sam Houston State Natural History collections since 2015 and was instrumental in the preservation of the 1930 High School to house the collections.
