At approximately 5:20 pm emergency crews from across Huntsville responded to a plane crash in the pasture near the TDCJ Holiday Unit.
According to the FAA, 1971 Piper PA-28 Cherokee was registered to an individual out of Coldspring.
The preliminary report has not yet been released by the FAA or the Department of Public Safety. However, reports from officers on scene say that the pilot reported losing power on approach to the Huntsville Regional Airport, across the freeway.
Both the pilot and an instructor were able to walk away from the incident.
—
This story will he updated when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.