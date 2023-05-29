Piney Woods Model A Ford on tour

The Piney Wood Model A Ford Club of Northwest Houston, Texas (PWA), was founded in August 1977, as a non-profit corporation of Texas and a chapter of the Model A Ford Club of America (MAFCA). The club is a national historical society dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the Model A Ford automobile that was manufactured from 1928 through 1931. The club is also a member of the Model A Restorer’s Club (MARC).
This year’s 60th Annual Tour for the club is to Huntsville, June 15-18. “We anticipate around 70 Model A Fords and 150 individuals for this event,” said Troy Walling, Chairman. Local officials have been invited to the nightly dinners at the Katy & E. Don Walker Education Building, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The club’s motto is to promote and stimulate the preservation, restoration, and maintenance of the Model A Ford automobile.
The club serves as a medium for exchange of ideas, information and parts for admirers of the Model A Ford automobile.
It also aids members in their efforts to preserve the automobile in its original likeness. PWA is a family orientated organization which encourages full family participation in all of our events and activities.
The objectives of the Model A Touring Clubs is to enjoy the use of the Model A Ford as a touring vehicle. In doing so they gain favorable attention to the hobby of Model A Ford restoration and collection and encourage others to do the same. They hope to preserve the heritage of this grand old automobile.
In April the club participated in the Burton Cotton Gin Tour in Burton, Texas.
The Ford Model A was in production from 1928-1931. It was the second huge success for the Ford Motor Company, the Ford Model T being its first.
The 1928 release of the Model A introduced all new models, colors and features as opposed to the black only Model T. These features included a three speed sliding gear transmission 40 HP engine, four wheel brake system and hydraulic shock absorbers.
The original prices ran from around $500 to $1200 dollars. Sales were very strong but as with all companies, the Depression had a major impact.
For the four years of production Ford produced over 4 million Model A’s.
The Model A was replaced in 1932 with the Model B and Model 18 which had Ford’s new V-8 engine. Today it is estimated that there are over 250,000 Model A’s still in use today.
The club works to make the Model A Ford a useful vehicle and not an object that simply sits in a garage or showroom to be admired.
“We offer members the enjoyment of their Model A as a vacation transportation tool. We encourage them to think beyond the limits of their cities or towns and even their country. We select exciting and challenging destinations to encourage travel.
“Most of the tour members will be staying at the Fairfield Inn. On Saturday, we will have the Grand Tour, which is 98 miles around the Huntsville area and ending at the Veterans Museum between 1 to 2 p.m. in Huntsville,” said Walling. “The public is welcome to meet us there and take pictures and visit with the members.”
The club meets monthly. For more information on the club and activities contact Troy Walling, troy.39@sbcglobal.net
