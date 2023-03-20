The Pineapple Run is in its fourth year in 2023 and will be held downtown this year. The 5K creator and organizer Deanna Irwin is hoping for the largest turnout yet, with a goal of 500 runners.
The Run is set for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, and will be held in the parking lot area of the Walker County Annex, with more vendors and runners. Irwin said preregistration numbers are already well ahead of last year and she is excited about the growth.
After losing her daughter to a distracted driver in 2019, Deanna Irwin is on a mission to educate drivers of all ages while giving back to local students.
Peyton Irwin, 19, was riding with a friend’s family to cheer on the Huntsville High School Drill Team at its national competition in San Antonio, when a distracted driver collided with the vehicle, killing all four children in the car.
It was a loss met with an outpouring of support from the community, inspiring the Peyton Irwin Memorial Scholarship Fund, in order to let something good blossom from such a tragedy.
“To fund that, we had an idea to do this Fun Run, because everybody likes to do them, it draws a good crowd and it gives us an opportunity to educate people on the dangers of distracted driving,” Deanna said.
“We are shifting our focus to be a Driving and Safety Fair that starts with our 5K,” Irwin said. “This year has been a neat adventure.”
The team that supports the event and Deanna and Billy Irwin to support the Pineapple Run in memory of Peyton is made up of 90 percent of friends that have assisted since Day One.
“Our focus this year is not only to raise money but to raise awareness,” Irwin said. “The message needs to get to our younger generation about the dangers of distracted driving. We need to get that message to them before they start forming habits.”
This is why we are building up this new campaign and look - focusing on getting the attention of kids and teenagers now.
“Peyton knew about distracted driving through driver’s education because she would tell me all the time to not touch my phone when I was driving,” Irwin remembers with a smile. “Being able to relate helps, and this definitely hits home. We don’t want to scare them, we want to prevent this tragedy from happening to other families.”
Irwin is the first to tell you that bringing awareness to an issue that stole your only child can be difficult.
“It has gotten easier to talk about Peyton and distracted driving because I know we are helping other people,” Irwin said. “My husband, Billy…he still won’t speak at these things. We tease him all the time that he is the eye candy of the team, but he does have a hard time with public speaking.”
Irwin said she has gotten over her own nervousness due to her disability with hearing loss. When asked what Peyton would think of the events the Irwins have created, she had this to say.
“Peyton would be embarrassed, but only because she didn’t enjoy being the center of attention,” Irwin said. “She would probably be really mad at me, but she deserves to be the center of attention.”
Peyton’s memory lives on through the program, even at Huntsville High School.
“Last year, TAFE students came out to volunteer at the event,” Irwin said. “They were so moved, they created presentations about Distracted Driving for their competitions and have done well and won awards. So I invited them to bring their presentations to our event.”
Among other activities planned for the day are photos with the Easter Bunny, classic car show, kids games, driving safety exhibits, costume contest, face painting, egg hunt and food vendors.
For more information or to register for the run, log on to run signup.om/stoppdd5k
