Though the personal aircraft was damaged, a pilot who was involved in a crash at the Bruce Brothers Regional Airport sustained only minor injuries this afternoon. Emergency vehicles were on the scene to transport the pilot to Huntsville Memorial Hospital. There were no passengers onboard the plane.
“He left in an ambulance,” said Huntsville Aviation owner Wade Gillaspie but “he was conscious and appeared to be coherent when he left, so hopefully, he's not hurt very bad.”
Emergency personnel left the scene after a brief investigation.
