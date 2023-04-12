A North American Navion single-engine aircraft went down in a field north of Waverly Acres Airpark Tuesday night, leaving the pilot with non-life threatening injuries.
New Waverly Fire Department District Chief Jimmy Williams reported that the pilot of the small plane was lucky to be alive, after he was forced to attempt an emergency landing in a field near the Waverly Acres Airpark.
“The aircraft clipped some brush and small trees near a lake and then crashed into a pasture approximately 1000 yards off the nearest roadway,” said District Chief Williams.
The pilot was injured but able to call 9-1-1. District Chief Williams said that at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday April 11, the New Waverly Fire Department and Walker County EMS were dispatched to the area of Jones Road near Gregory Lane, north of the City of New Waverly.
“The 9-1-1 center relayed GPS coordinates to the rescuers and we deployed the Department’s rescue UTV to reach the downed pilot and begin treating his injuries,” District Chief Williams said. “While the plane was virtually destroyed by the crash, it did not catch fire.”
The pilot was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
Department of Public Safety Troopers secured the crash site and the National Transportation Safety Board was notified.
“There is no word on the cause of the crash or when an investigation may take place,” said District Chief Williams.
