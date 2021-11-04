Picture retakes will occur on Nov. 11 for students at Huntsville High School.
In order to take pictures, students will need to first sign up at signupgenius.com. On the day of their appointment, students don't have to worry about bringing anything out of the ordinary, aside from their ID.
“I recommend upperclassmen and seniors who were absent to attend picture takes,” yearbook advisor Sesily Rigsby said. “Upperclassmen will need to make sure they have their ID and come picture ready. Seniors will need a white t-shirt, the IDs, and come picture ready.”
This is the last chance to have your portrait in the yearbook.
