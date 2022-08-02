Tom Foolery’s, Huntsville’s newest pizza and gaming center, hosted a surprise soft opening Monday evening and is gearing up for its grand opening in the coming weeks. Located at 2801 Sam Houston Ave, Suite D, Tom Foolery’s will provide a place for families to enjoy games and fast, causal, brick oven pizza. With a handful of games and a wall full of prizes, patrons can go and enjoy their free time with friends and family.

