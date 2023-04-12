Amateur photographers of all ages work the entire year capturing images for the annual competition at the Walker County Fair. Adults and students can enter multiple submissions in five categories to be named top contenders. Each entry must be an original 8 x 10 photograph that follows a Western or Texas style theme.
In the adult division this year, Kimberly Johnson won eleven ribbons, including Best of Show and first place in four out of five categories. Samantha Echtler was awarded first place in the Rodeo/Fair Activity category adult division.
This year’s Best of Show in the Elementary/Middle School Division went to Jazmin Romero for her Western Still Life entry. Berkley Fountain took first place prizes in both Animal and Rodeo/Fair Activity categories. Elizabeth Greenly and Jazmin Romero won second and third places in the Animal category. Lily Langley won second and third places in Rodeo/Fair Activity.
Iliana Villegas won first prize in the People category with Eliza Shton and Olivia Dunn coming in second and third. For the Scenic Texas category in the Elementary/Middle School division, Gabriel Gonzales came in first, with Alexis Barber and Jackson Wunderlich in second and third places. For Western Still Life, Sara Arthur took first prize, with Brook Guillory and Jose Huerta in second and third places.
In the High School Division, Ruby Juarez won Best of Show and first place for her entry in the Scenic Texas category. Student participants are members of 4-H, Future Farmers of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
For a full list of awards in each category, visit the web page on the Walker County Fair website at https://www.walkercountyfair.com/sitemap.aspx.
