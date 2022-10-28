The Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a burglary of a building at 7:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in the 100 block of Farm to Market 2793 in New Waverly. Upon arrival, deputies learned several work tools were taken out of two wooden tool boxes. The victim advised they had video surveillance of a white in color Ford F- 250 or Ford F-350 pull in to the shops driveway at 2:57 a.m. and at approximately 3:15 a.m. exit the driveway.
At 9:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a theft in the 300 block of State Highway (SH) 150. Upon making contact with the victim, deputies learned that an unknown subject broke into the coin operated vacuum and took the money from inside the machine. The victim advised he had video surveillance of a white in color Ford- F-250 or Ford F-350 pull beside the vandalized vacuum. On the video footage, a male grabs an object out of the truck and strikes the vacuum until he can get the coin collector open and takes all the quarters out.
At 4:58 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in the same location in the 300 block of SH 150. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a coin operated power vacuum system had been torn from its mount and stolen. The victim advised there was video surveillance of a male who was observed driving a white Ford F-350 wrap a chain and pull the vacuum from its mount.
At 12:16 p.m., deputies received a call of a suspicious vehicle that was possibly involved in the burglaries parked in the 3000 block of SH 30 in Huntsville. A white 2012 Ford F-350 crew cab was located in the back of the parking lot near the dumpsters. Due to the vehicle fitting the descriptions of the suspected vehicle, the license plates were ran through dispatch. At that time, it was confirmed that the vehicle was stolen out of Leon County. The vehicle was unoccupied.
At 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a suspicious vehicle in person in the 300 block of SH 150 in New Waverly. Due to the recent thefts in the area, Sheriff Deputy made contact with the person.
Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, hypodermic needles were observed in plain view on the passenger seat. When asked about the use of these needles, the driver admitted to using the needles for illegal narcotics giving probable cause to search the vehicle.
While searching the vehicle, illegal narcotics were found in the vehicle. During the search, power tools and miscellaneous jewelry were also found in the vehicle. There were several checks found that were addressed to a business from Bryan. Contact was made with Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed that the business had been burglarized earlier in the month.
Rodney Philpot, 47 years old, was taken into custody for possession of control substance and was transported to the Walker County Jail, according to Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy Marlene Wells.
While in custody, Philpot was interviewed by detectives and admitted to committing the offenses that occurred at the 300 block of SH 150 and the offense that occurred in the 100 block of FM 2793.
Philpot is currently being held at the Walker County Jail for possession of controlled substance (State Jail Felony), unauthorized use of vehicle (State Jail Felony) and two counts of theft of property over $2,500 under $30,000 (State Jail Felony) with a bond total of $52,500.
Investigation is still ongoing and charges from other counties are anticipated, according to Deputy Wells.
