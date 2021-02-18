Due to the extreme weather conditions, several water breaks and reduced distribution system pressure the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Phelps Special Utility District to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
• To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
• In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
• When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
• Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Phelps SUD water office at (936-295-4051 located at 455 FM 2296 Huntsville, TX 77340 or contact system manager Scott Rohe at (936)661-2210 for any questions or concerns.
"Our technicians are working hard at keeping system pressure at all wells but due to the high demand right now and freezing pipes all the system remains with low water pressure or no water at the moment," officials said. "We are doing all that we can and will continue monitoring all wells to get the system back to working order. Please help us by doing your part by checking for any leaks around your home due to frozen pipes and if found shut water off until it is able to repaired there are many leaks around our area due to frozen pipes and busted lines by doing your part we are able to regain water in our wells and storage tanks. Please contact our office with any concerns. Thank you for your patience at this difficult time."
