Persimmons are a perfect fall fruit

I grew up in East Texas, and often summered in Central Texas. In both places, my great aunts raised persimmon trees and would bake persimmon-pecan bread every fall for Thanksgiving or Christmas. I would help pick and prepare them with my grandmother and her sisters or cousins. Their trees were the American or Texas variety.
The common American persimmon, used as the rootstock for Asian persimmon trees, is widely adapted in Texas. It thrives in sands to bottomland as long as the soils do not stand in water. The Texas persimmon resists root rot; the American persimmon is moderately susceptible, and the Asian persimmon is highly susceptible. It is critical that all Asian trees be grafted or budded onto the common persimmon because root rot is prevalent where the tree can grow.
Asian persimmon trees are small, easy to grow, and adapted to most of Texas. The tree, its leaves, and its fruit have no serious insect or disease problems. Very few insect pests attack persimmons. During some summers, caterpillars may defoliate persimmon trees. However, wild animals are the biggest pest, and are attracted to the fruit, including opossums, raccoons, birds, deer, and rats. Watch fruit nearing maturity closely, because wildlife may eat the fruit before it is fully ripe.
Most Asian persimmons, except the ‘Eureka’ variety, produce seedless fruit. Seedless fruit tends to have better eye appeal because seeded fruit that result from cross pollination, often have darker flesh. Since ‘Eureka’ and ‘Fuyu’ will pollinate other varieties, do plant these two with other varieties that you wish to be seedless.
‘Fuyu’ is a medium-sized, non-astringent, self-fruitful persimmon. The fruit is rather flattened, orange-colored, and of high quality. It is best planted in the southern, milder areas of the state as it is susceptible to freeze damage. This is the variety planted in the Walker County Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden, and recently harvested after our light frost. Watching for color is the primary sign for harvesting.
When our persimmons were harvested it was also because they were going to a home of one of our gardeners where they would sit out on a counter (not in the refrigerator) and continue to ripen. In fact, fully ripe persimmons are rather ugly. Most persimmons, except ‘Fuyu’ and ‘Izu’, are astringent, and must be fully ripe and soft or the astringency will really pucker your mouth.
The fruit should be allowed to hang on the tree as long as possible unless wildlife has noticed them. If so, remove the fruit with a gentle pull when they develop a vibrant orange color. Still, knowing when to eat persimmons is the key to enjoying them. The astringency is caused by tannins in the peel. The fruit usually ripens around the first fall frost. However, frost is not necessary for reducing the tannins, softening, or ripening. Eventually the tannins will disappear and the fruit will ripen and sweeten naturally. This usually happens when fruit of astringent varieties become soft; non-astringent fruit can be eaten as soon as they develop a deep rich orange color. Persimmon fruit ripen equally on or off the tree.
Persimmons are rich in vitamin A, and have more vitamin C than citrus fruit. The sweet, jelly-like flesh is often eaten fresh, but can be dried. They are considered a delicacy in Asian countries.
The fruit develops on branches that have grown in the current season. To keep the limbs from drooping, prune secondary branches so that the bearing shoots remain close to the main branches. Remove crossover, shaded, diseased, and broken branches.
Plant the Asian varieties every 15 to 18 feet in rows that are 20 feet apart. Plant the tree to the same depth it grew in the nursery and water it thoroughly. Mature trees of the American or Texas variety can reach 40 feet high; some Asian varieties remain as shrubs less than 10 feet tall. Fall through Thanksgiving is a great time to plant persimmons of all varieties. A tree will produce a small amount of fruit as early as three years old, but a six year-old tree is when production really starts.
The tree should be watered well through its first year. Afterwards, most persimmons do well, even in a light drought, with just rainwater. A light fertilizer, such as 10-10-10, applied at the dripline in early spring is all that is needed for these trees.
For information on how to use persimmons in recipes such as breads, pudding and cookies, please contact Meredith Cryer, AgriLife Family and Community Health Agent, at 936-435-2426. For information on the persimmon trees in the WCMGA Garden, call on Thursday morning when gardeners are ‘in’ at the same phone number. Or you may email your question or concern to walkercomg@gmail.com. Also try Fruit and Nut Resources, Aggie Horticulture®: http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/fruit-nut.
—
The Walker County Extension Office is also on Facebook. WalkerCoTxAgrilife has been established to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. The Walker County Master Gardeners are also on Facebook! Check out both of these Facebook pages and hit "like" to join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.