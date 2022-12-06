John Hightower, local musician, podcaster and DJ has been working around the clock for the last few years to bring his eclectic range of music to the masses. His whole life has been some form of musical experimentation. On Dec. 8, he will release a new album under his stage name Penholder.
The music he makes for himself doesn’t really fit into one genre. He describes the new release “A Cult Classic” as dark ambient. It’s an almost purely instrumental project, produced in his home studio. Depending on the age of the listener, it could be considered Techno or EDM, but it isn’t dance music.
His approach to creating music is very organic. There are no premade loops and the percussion is a range of sounds that can’t all be created by a human. He starts with an instrument and a few notes and feels through the construction rather than starting with a preconceived formula.
“I know when to add a break, and when to add another instrument. I keep going until it has its own soul,” said Hightower. The new album goes beyond what people know of his past performances. The only vocals are from the podcast “True Crime” because of the place it took him psychologically, specifically stories of cult leaders.
“What seeped into the music was the cringe of emotional vulnerabilities. I tried to transfer that feeling into the music,” said Hightower. “The absence of vocals allowed me miracles at the beginning, escape at the end, and darkness in between. He says it fits into the goth world because of the highly synthesized style, similar to Nine Inch Nails, with the melody of Moby.
”I like to keep my worlds separate when it comes to my music,” said Hightower. “I have music that I do for me, and happier music I do for everybody else. It’s the balance of Yin and Yang.”
His musical tastes are a juxtaposition that include an immense range of artists and styles. Under DJ HP Soundcraft, he is known for his kindness and attentive demeanor. He spends a lot of time consulting with clients to arrive at the ultimate playlist, whether it’s traditional or outside of the box.
“Some clients are very specific, and I honor that. Some give me a short list of who they like and let me do my magic. I find the best songs from those artists,” said Hightower. He is also a songwriter, and has created music for clients with their lyrics for a song called “Words of Ryne”.
Hightower has released two other albums since 2018. “Penholder” and “Freak Flag”. They highlight his soulful voice and lyrics that reflect his personal experiences. Imagine Trent Resnor with a slightly deeper voice, and a bit more rage. The music is magical and industrial, smooth and raw, angry and soft.
The song “Make you Mine” is about his fiance Kristi Murra. They originally met at Huntsville High School, where Hightower first developed a crush on her.
They both went in separate directions after graduation, married other people and had separate families. Destiny brought them back together eight years ago.
“When I saw her again, I got all the butterflies,” said Hightower. “She has no desire to be a musician, but she is very supportive of what I do. She has filled in on bass at one of our shows and has gone with me on a few wedding gigs and helped spin records.”
They co-parent four children, and music is one of the things that binds them together. Hightower’s son Elias is into Metallica and plays the guitar. Murra’s daughter Annabelle is learning to DJ and plays the bassoon. Her sister Roselyn plays trombone, and their brother Donovan loves to play piano. Everyone in their house plays the drums.
He grew up singing with his family. Hightower’s mom Karen Canter was a karaoke DJ, and his Dad and stepmom Rhonda and Ricky Hightower are wedding DJs. They instilled a love for Eric Clapton, Janis Joplin and Stevie Ray Vaughan, just to name a few.
His siblings share a deep appreciation for music and each other. His younger sister Randi is a gifted singer in her own right and says that Hightower has been her main inspiration throughout her life.
“John has always been my favorite artist. It never really mattered what medium he used - it always spoke to me. My life has been full of music because of him. From practicing karaoke together in the living room to just listening to him play the piano or guitar, riding around Huntsville in mom’s car showing me music he just found, sitting in on band practices, and going to his shows. Some day he will DJ my wedding.” said Randi.
Randi introduced him to James Ashworth of Dead Pisces, former drummer for Randi in Elixir Kid, and Hightower’s local inspiration when it comes to electronic music style.
He says his older sister Charla Werner really showed him the world of music, especially the deep cuts. From blues to ska to metal, sharing music with family has been a major element in the formation of his style. Werner says she has a lot of respect for him as a person as well as a performer.
“It’s been really great watching my little brother grow into the man he is today. He’s collected musical influences over the years and his style and sounds have really evolved. We’ve always been a musical family but John really got all the talent when it comes to playing instruments, he can pick up any instrument and play by ear,” said Werner.
Personal loss has also been a factor. When his stepfather Gary Canter, known as “Big” passed away, it was such a difficult loss that Hightower stopped making music altogether. He says the only way to come back from it was to write a song about him called “The Great Big”.
Hightower says that his family is the most important thing in his life, and he extends that to include his best friend, drummer and podcast partner, Niko Cantu. They have been making music together since 2006, primarily in rock and metal bands.
“Niko is a big part of the music I create in both recording and on stage,” said Hightower. They started podcasting with “The Conversationalists” on Youtube, showcasing their favorite artists and interviewing area talent. Their other project is called “Mixtape Observatory” on Spotify, where they encourage their listeners to submit their playlists and discuss the cohesion of the tracks.
Find Penholder’s music on all streaming platforms. Learn more about Hightower’s DJ services at https://www.hpsoundcraft.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.