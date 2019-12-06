Several credit cards, identification cards, social security cards and a bottle of PCP were found in the belongings of a man arrested at the Good Shepherd Mission Thursday afternoon in Huntsville.
Police were dispatched to the Good Shepherd Mission, located in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive around 12:30 p.m. after management reported harassment by a client. Officers spoke to the suspect – identified as Garry Harris, 32 – who appeared under the influence and grew increasingly agitated and out of control.
Harris, who was carrying several bags, was taken to the Walker County Jail. Officers searched his belongings and recovered three credit cards in different names, an ID card of a different person and several social security cards in different names. Police also found a brown bottle, which testing showed contained PCP.
“This was good work by our officers removing him from the scene and keeping everybody safe,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I am pleased that we were able to get these drugs off of the street and recover this sensitive information for the victims.”
Harris was arrested and charged with two counts of fraud, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $7,500 in bonds.
