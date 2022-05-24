Ken Paxton takes the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general after beating out challenger George P. Bush in a runoff Tuesday night.
As of 9 p.m. and with about 31% of polling locations reporting, Paxton had 67.7% of the vote, compared to Bush. Paxton, in the midst of corruption allegations, is seeking his third four-year term.
In the statewide Republican races, Dawn Buckingham has a sizable lead over challenger Tim Westley for land commissioner with 69.7% of the vote.
Railroad Commissioner and incumbent Wayne Christian also has 66.86% of the vote in his favor against Sarah Stogner. While Christian has the backing of established politicians including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Stogner rose to fame as a fierce underdog after Texas rancher Ashley Watt poured $2 million into Stogner’s campaign.
In the Democratic race for lieutenant governor, results are closer but still favorable to Mike Collier with 56.3% of the vote over Michelle Beckley. Rochelle Mercedes Garza also had a lead over challenger Joe Jaworski, 60.18% to 39.82%, respectively in the race for the attorney general nomination.
Other statewide Democratic races include a large lead for Janet Dudding in the race for comptroller with 61.66% over Angel Luis Vega. Jay Kleberg also lead Sandragrace Martinez 53.9% to 46.1% for the land commissioner nomination.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
