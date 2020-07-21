Police in Huntsville are investigating a commercial that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded at 12:30 a.m. to EZ Pawn in the 1700 block of 11th Street after a possibly known suspect pried off some boards to enter the business. Police say that the suspect stole a black tablet in the business.
The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras inside the store and also left behind his TDCJ offender identification.
“I’m pretty sure we know who the suspect is, it’s just a matter of locating him,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said.
Anyone with information on the burglary is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.