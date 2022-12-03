As a way to celebrate a stellar year of growth, the Downtown Business Alliance has created a way to win hundreds of “Downtown Dollars” simply by visiting small businesses in Huntsville. There are 19 locations handing out passports from now until December 11 for a drawing that totals $1000 in redeemable vouchers at local shops. Winners will be selected on December 15.
Participants in the drawing need a stamp from each location. No purchase is necessary and you must be 18 to enter. Most shops on the tour are located on the square, but a few will require participants to branch out to places they may have never visited before.
One of those is the HEARTS Veterans Museum at 463 Hwy 75 N. Their gift shop not only has apparel and signage that celebrate the military, but they also offer patriotic home decor, Montana West handbags, Lucky in Black women’s apparel, coffee and barbecue sauce from veteran owned companies, jewelry and Texas themed collectibles.
Another off the square location is Historic Tours of Texas, which recently moved to 1225 11th St. Aside from tours of Huntsville and other Texas destinations with rich history, they can take you to explore local wineries, tiny towns, and international locations. Their bus can also be booked for private parties and business meetings.
The C.A.T. Cafe is nearing their much anticipated opening in the historical jail at 1012 University Ave. They are in the final stages of renovation, but are still offering coffee drinks, bubble tea and booze infused cupcakes at the Buzzed Cup Bus, parked just outside the door.
Just a few blocks away at 906 10th St. is Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School. They recently celebrated their 25th anniversary of caring for the children of Huntsville with the opening of this new location.
Another new business nearby is Lavender & Lace Body Solutions. Located at 1212 10th St., they offer ultrasonic body sculpting, sauna therapy to detox your system and radio frequency treatments to improve circulation.
The SAAFE Shop at 1426 Sam Houston Ave. is one of Huntsville’s best kept secrets for lovers of thrift shopping.
All proceeds benefit the SAAFE House, which shelters and supports women and families who are recovering from domestic violence.
The other fourteen shops on the tour are within easy walking distance of the courthouse square, and they offer a unique mix of items that are brand new, vintage, antique and gently used.
Christmas decor, holiday apparel and home goods plus jewelry, collectibles and great food are all available within a small radius.
The pinnacle of the passport tour will be at Sip n Shop on Saturday, Dec. 10. The theme for December is Crazy Christmas, so holiday attire is encouraged, from fancy to funny and outrageous. If you’re still searching for something festive to wear this season, you can find it on the square.
The same evening the Huntsville High School Choir will be caroling throughout downtown for the third year to add to the holiday spirit.
The Bargain Boxx will serve hot wassail and Bluebonnet Square Antiques will be serving tasty treats.
Most shops on the square will offer complimentary cocktails and other surprises. Everyone is invited to join the party..
To keep up with downtown events, visit https://www.huntsvilledba.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.