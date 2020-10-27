The personal injury law firm Park Law Firm held a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday at the firm's new offices at 227 Hwy. 75 N. in Huntsville.
The firm is managed by longtime resident Mance Michael “Mike” Park. Alongside new attorney Miachael Rane Riley, the firm handles personal injury claims, civil disputes, and light criminal work.
Park Law Firm has a staff of nine, which consist of two attorneys, two paralegals, an accountant, a legal administrator and three part-time college students.
More information can be found here.
