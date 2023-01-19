The entire community is encouraged to participate in the final design phase for the Emancipation Park new playscape. The KABOOM organization has partnered with the City of Huntsville to gather community input for the custom design of this new play area.
KABOOM is a non-profit organization based out of Maryland. The organization works to unite communities to build kid-designed play spaces that can spark joy and foster a sense of belonging for the kids who are often denied opportunities to thrive.
Kaboom believes playing is the essence of childhood and is a critical developmental need that provides countless physical, social, and mental health benefits. Far too many children – especially children of color – do not get the chance to play on a playground, something that should be part of every child’s life. The first planning meeting was held Wednesday, Jan 4. At this meeting two playscape designs were selected by the community members. These designs are included in the short survey which allows you to select which design you like the best, make recommendations for change and provide additional input.
KABOOM needs your feedback via this survey, no later than Thursday, Jan. 19. Everyone is encourage to share the survey with your friends, family, colleagues, and neighbors through this link: https://tinyurl.com/EParkVote. The feedback will be shared with the playground manufacturers to create a third design.
“I am so excited that we have the opportunity to share in this community effort. I know the children will appreciate the final product,” said a community member and retired TDCJ Warden Linda Moten.
The KABOOM facilitators have also scheduled several planning calls. The first planning call is 2 p.m.Thursday, Jan. 19. During the call participants will evaluate the designs from the survey and review planning committee responsibilities. For additional information, contact Senior Community Engagement Manager Jennifer Diamond at 202-464-6084 or kaboom.org, or Director of Parks & Leisure Penny Joiner at (936) 294-5708, or pjoiner@huntsvilletx.gov.
Microsoft Teams meeting info: Meeting ID: 287 748 876 416 Passcode: 5egruP
