Parents excited about “The Voice”

Savion Wright had a hard time deciding which judge he would go with but the opportunity to perform on the NBC hit show “The Voice” was a dream come true. Kelly Clarkson was the first to turn in the Blind Auditions. Chance the Rapper was the second and he blocked Blake. The good nature banter between the judges, left Wright with a major decision with a minor disappointment that Blake had been blocked.
Wright’s stage name is Noivas, who grew up in Jasper, Texas, and started his musical ambitions early. With the support of his parents Rev. Douglas and Rosalind Wright in 2013, Savion and his band The Standard entered a music contest in hopes of winning $10,000.
“The contest was sponsored by Steve Harvey and Savion came in second place,” Rev. Wright said. “My son has always had a love for music. Savin was my choir director and musician when I pastored a church in Jasper. He can play 7 instruments. During the 2013-2014 American Idol season, Savion was a contestant but did not become a finalist. He reevaluated his goals and decided to focused on and his wife and two young daughters.”
Savion has an undergraduate degree from Baylor University in Medical Humanities and Master’s degree in Computer Technology. He is currently employed by a tech company in the central Texas area, where he resides with his family. It was a “God thing” that resulted in Savion’s appearance on “The Voice.” He will celebrate his 31st birthday on the show March 12.
The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returned with the strongest vocalists from across the country were invited to compete in the show’s 23rd season which premiered March 6. The show is featured on NBC. Check listing for exact dates.
The show’s innovative format features five stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Performance Shows.
The judges include Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star Chance the Rapper and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Niall Horan alongside turning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, as they vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.
Once the teams are set, the battle is on. The coaches dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, giving them advice and sharing the secrets of their success. During the Battle Rounds, the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together. The artists are vying for their coach’s confidence and decision to take them to the next round. After each vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his or her artists will advance to the next round of competition.
Once the Live Performance Shows begin, the top artists will compete against each other during live broadcasts.
This time, the television audience will vote to save their favorite artist. The live semifinals will be more dramatic than ever because the Top 8 artists will all perform live for a real-time vote, and results will be revealed at the end of that show.
After the real-time votes are counted that night, the five artists with the most votes will be revealed and advance to the following week’s finale. Those with the lowest number of votes will be sent home. In the end, one artist will be named “The Voice” and will receive the grand prize of$100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.
“Savion is having fun now and will be tutored by Chance the Rapper but is realistic that his family comes first. We really need for all of our friends in Huntsville to vote for Savion aka Novias, once the next level of competition starts,” Rev. Wright said.
The Wrights moved to Huntsville in 2016, when Rev. Wright was transferred to a local church, St. Luke Methodist Church of Huntsville. Mrs. Wright is a Speech Pathologist with Huntsville ISD. They have a total of five adult children.
