HUNTSVILLE — A celebration fit for champions— national champions, that is—will be held Monday, June 28 in Huntsville to congratulate the Sam Houston Bearkat football team for winning the FCS National Championship.
A parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of 19th Street and Avenue O in Huntsville. The route will follow Sam Houston Avenue to 11th Street, then turn left and end at Ray Black Drive.
Those wishing to participate in the parade must complete online registration at www.huntsvilletx.gov by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. There is no entry fee to participate. Awards will be presented to entries for Most Creative, Most Spirited and Best Use of Theme.
