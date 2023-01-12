The Huntsville area will be celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with multiple events around town, including a parade, celebrations, and a rodeo.

The Huntsville Graduate Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority-Mu Mu Omega has designated Monday as a time for service.

“The AKA organization has a 115-year legacy of service,” Malissa Williams said. One of the national targeted programs is to “uplift the community.”

“Monday, the sorority plans to volunteer at the Good Shepherd Resale Shop and attend the program at the Cultural Center,” Williams said.

Since 1986, the Dr. Martin Luther King Tribute and Dinner has been held in Wassenaar, Holland. However, it is not held on King’s birthday itself but on the last Sunday in January, bridging King’s birthday and Black History Month.

The event sees the attendance of veterans of the Civil Rights Movement and features music, ending with people gathering to sing We Shall Overcome. The program usually includes speeches given by people who knew King, a performance of ‘Music of the Civil Rights Movement’, a reading of I Have a Dream, and a message from the United States Embassy, according to Scarlett Evans.

“This is a special time for my family because our late father, Percy Howard, Jr. organized the activities for the community in observance of Martin L. King Day for many years,” said Rosalyn Howard Kelly. “He always looked forward to this celebration because King’s principles were assigned to his personal philosophy. We hope the messages will inspire everyone to be good community citizens, by voting, volunteering, and valuing each other.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day honors the famous American civil rights leader who dedicated his life to achieving equality for people of all colors.

Although few kids question a day off from school, some may wonder why there’s an entire holiday devoted to one man. It’s because Dr. King’s message of peace and justice touched many Americans. The national holiday that commemorates him is a time to learn history and reflect on valuable teachings that are still meaningful today.

“This is such a great time for the community to come together and build consensus,” said Program Coordinator Vanetta Mills. “We look forward to seeing familiar faces and not-so-familiar faces as we work to build community unity.”

Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Day is the third Monday in January, near Dr. King’s birthday on Jan. 15. Although MLK Day is a federal holiday, it’s designed as “a day on, not a day off,” says Sarah Hamilton, a social impact consultant. It’s the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service.

Cities around the U.S. hold a variety of events in commemoration of Dr. King. The Ottawa municipal government in Ontario officially began observing the national holiday on Jan. 26, 2005. King often spoke highly of Canada in helping slaves find liberation in his Conscience for Change discussions, stating that in the struggle for freedom, Canada served as the North Star.

The city of Hiroshima, Japan, is one of the few places outside of the United States that observes Martin Luther King Jr (MLK) day. The celebration came about under former mayor Tadatoshi Akiba, who annually held a banquet at the mayor’s office in commemoration of King. The observance reflects a lesser-known part of King’s work as an anti-nuclear activist. He was a fervent and vocal challenger of nuclear weapons, saying that the use of bombs such as those seen in Hiroshima and Nagasaki would turn the world into “an inferno that even the mind of Dante could not imagine.”