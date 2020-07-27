St Stephens Episcopal Church, First Baptist Church, First Christian Church and Church of Jesus Christ LDS, along with the HMH Auxiliary will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, August 8 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 111 Sumac/Hwy 30 W. in Huntsville.
The Huntsville Memorial Hospital and HMH Auxiliary will also host a blood drive on Aug. 14 at the Holiday Inn Express, 148 Interstate 45 S. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donors must be at least 16 years of age and have parental consent or 17 years of age and older. Appointments are required so donors may be spaced out to assist with social distancing. To make an appointment, please register on-line at http://www.giveblood.org and log in to Digital Donor. CFLexpress enables you to complete your health history interview at home and saves time at your donation but must be done the same day as the donation.
Be sure to eat a good meal, drink a lot of liquids (especially water) and bring a picture ID. Successful donors will receive a coupon for a pint of Blue Bell. For more information or help with registering, please call Esther at 936-661-5867 for the drive on August 8 or Terrie at 936-662-2842 for the drive on August 14.
