A Huntsville man was sentenced Tuesday for sexually assaulting his step-daughter, Walker County Criminal District Attorney Will Durham announced in a news release.
Frederick Owens, 54, will serve a total of 50 years for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child that began when the victim was 10-years-old. Prosecutors say that the victim did not disclose the sexual assaults until years later, after she left the abusive environment.
“Throughout this legal process, the victims showed great strength and courage. I’m honored to have brought them some measure of closure,” Durham said. “I want to thank our great trial team who brought justice in this case, including Darian Etienne and Phillip Faseler, as well as victim assistance coordinator Beth Malak and investigator David Collins.”
Owens was convicted on Friday in the 278th District Court with Judge Hal Ridley preceding. He had prior felony convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as a repeat offender and felony escape.
The defendant opted for the judge to hand down the punishment, which was set at 50 years for each count of aggravated sexual assault and 40 years for each count of indecency with a child. He will not be eligible for parole until he has completed at least half of his sentence, but the sentences will run concurrent.
Over the course of the four-day trial, jurors heard testimony from two victims, the victims’ mother, their brother, the friend of one of the victims, who prosecutors say she confided to while in high school, as well as the investigating officer.
“Despite the fact that the allegations were made to law enforcement years after the last occurrence, which is not uncommon in cases of child sexual abuse. Jurors were convinced beyond a reasonable doubt of Owens’ guilt,” Durham added.
“These cases, by their very nature are difficult to discuss, hear and try in court,” Etienne said. “However, justice only comes when someone stands up, speaks the truth and is heard. We are so grateful that the victims in this case were finally able to see justice done with a sexual predator going to prison.”
