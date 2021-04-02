NEW WAVERLY — Beginning at midnight on Tuesday, April and ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, the northbound lanes of IH-45 will be closed to traffic at Exit 102 in New Waverly.
All northbound traffic will be detoured onto SH 75 at Shepherd Hill Road, Exit 98, and directed by law enforcement and signs back to the interstate at SH 150 in New Waverly.
The closure is necessary for construction crews to place the new overhead sign truss across the northbound IH-45 main lanes for Exit 102.
Drivers should exercise caution and expect delays during this closure, or seek alternate routes.
