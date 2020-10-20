Officials with the Walker County Elections Office announced that there were a total of 1,453 voters checked-in during early voting today on Tuesday, October 20 for the November 3 General Election.
This makes for a total of 9,623 voters checked-in during early voting so far.
Early in-person voting will resume tomorrow at the Walker County Storm Shelter from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Here’s a look at sample ballots to help you plan your path to vote.
