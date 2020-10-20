Vote 2020

Officials with the Walker County Elections Office announced that there were a total of 1,453 voters checked-in during early voting today on Tuesday, October 20 for the November 3 General Election.

This makes for a total of 9,623 voters checked-in during early voting so far.

Early in-person voting will resume tomorrow at the Walker County Storm Shelter from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

