Updated: April 10, 2020 @ 9:17 am
Huntsville, Texas
Entergy Texas estimates that 3,726 customers within Walker County are without power after severe storms hit the area Thursday night.
According to Entergy, power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m. tonight.
