Opt-In Ministries helps local children through Christ and mentorship

Opt-In Ministries spreads love through Christ with its year-long mentorship program, helping local children change their lives.
“Most of them that we were in contact with had dysfunctional lives, whether it was in the family, or other things that were going on, maybe they are having trouble with the law and they didn’t really have anybody that was on the positive side that they could connect with consistently,” Opt-In Ministries Co-Founder Les Beassie said.
The mentorship program often is misconceived as being a big brother, big sister group, however Beassie said Opt-In Ministries is much more than that. Opt-In partners with the College of Education and Leadership at Sam Houston State University for mentor training, family counseling and weekly tutoring for the kids.
“The idea is to try to deal with both some emotional, maybe borderline psychological dysfunctions, as well as educational,” Beassie said, with the three pillars of the program focusing on a “whole person” approach through mentorship, tutoring and church to “show the love of Christ” and to “reach their potential in Him.”
The idea was hatched from their roots as “The Hive”, an outreach ministry of Covenant Fellowship Church, renting a space at the YMCA to facilitate a “backyard bible club” model for neighborhood children. The group would pass out flyers and go door-to-door every Sunday morning trying to gather local children, however Beassie soon realized that this approach was not going to work.
“Our role is to get the message out, so why are we making them adhere to our construct … why don’t we just change the construct so we can engage them,” Beassie said.
Instead of meeting in the morning when many kids were still asleep from late night antics the night before, the Sunday service was moved to 1:30 p.m. and saw some growth in attendance, though for Beassie, it still was not enough.
“For our kids, how and where they are raised and the things they involve themselves in is really what drives them, so what we are trying to do is push back and it’s very difficult,” Beassie said.
Beassie felt that he was not able to effectively reach enough children with his Sunday service and since many were in discipline at the intermediate school, he would visit them during lunch, getting to know the teachers and staff who would occasionally refer children to be in the program.
Now, the program diminishing from a 1:1 mentor-student ratio in 2015 to 3:12 today, Opt-In is spread by word-of-mouth, though it is taking a hiatus from recruiting students to join in an effort to maintain the quality of mentorship to those who are already members.
“The biggest challenge with mentors, as with anything else, where you’re being asked to invest in another person and for a lot of people, if they’re not family or have a personal relationship, it’s uncomfortable,” Beassie said. “Sometimes you run across stuff you don’t want to hear, don’t want to see and don’t want to talk about.”
It can be difficult trying to help a younger person that is going through something you don’t understand and don’t know how to respond to, though as fate would have it, Opt-In’s problems may be solving themselves.
“The last two Sundays we’ve had this discussion, that maybe what’s going to happen is some of the kids who aren’t leaving when they get out of high school, we’ll plow them back into becoming mentors, so maybe what’s happening in the long run is we’re growing mentors and we just don’t realize it,” Beassie said.
The kids would still have to be interviewed, have background checks and be trained in being a professional mentor, however having someone to connect with that is closer to their age and comes from the same background as them could be the revitalization that the program needs.
“The whole point of the exercise for us is to connect with kids and help them,” Beassie said.
Until then, Opt-In functions as a group-mentoring construct based out of Calvary Baptist Church on Hwy. 190, with group outings to the Wings Over Houston Airshow, Lunch with an Astronaut and the trampoline park.
Their Sunday service continues to meet at Calvary Baptist Church, and now meets after school as well for homework help while practicing socialization and life skills.
“They are starting to get their arms around being in a more functional relationship with the people around them and we’re helping them to start seeing that the world is not about them,” Beassie said. “I think with most people, certainly with kids, if you really prove to them that you care about them, they’re going to thrive,” Beassie said.
To volunteer as a mentor with Opt-In Ministries, contact Beassie at optinhuntsville@gmail.com
